At least 72 people were arrested in Turkey over suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 118 people, including 98 on-duty soldiers, as part of an investigation into FETO.

Turkish police carried out anti-terror operations in 35 provinces.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey's investigation into the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 showed FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the unsuccessful putsch, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.