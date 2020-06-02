WORLD
UN: Libyan warlord Haftar agrees to ceasefire talks
UN welcomes parties in Libya accepting resumption of 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks.
UN Libyan Support Mission says Libyan government and warlord Khalifa Haftar agree to resume ceasefire negotiations. / AA
June 2, 2020

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has agreed to the resumption of ceasefire talks, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said early Tuesday.

"The United Nations Mission welcomes the parties in Libya accepting the resumption of the Joint Military Commission 5+5 talks," UNSMIL said on Twitter.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political agreement.

The Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has been under attack by Haftar's militants since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. 

It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital, Tripoli and gained ground recently.

With Turkish backing, the GNA has retaken a string of towns near the Tunisian border, a strategically important airbase and much of the Haftar's foothold in Tripoli's southern suburbs.

