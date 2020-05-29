WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia eyeing expansion of military bases in Syria
President Putin tasks Russian defence, foreign ministries to hold talks with Syria on getting additional property.
Russia eyeing expansion of military bases in Syria
Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base in Syria, June 18, 2016. / Reuters
May 29, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed on Friday two ministries to hold talks on getting additional property in Syria.

Russian defence and foreign ministries will negotiate with the Syrian side the transfer of additional ground and water area under the lease agreement, authorising Russia to use the naval facility at Tartus and air base Hmeymim for 49 years on a free-of-charge basis, says a document, published on an official website.

"Accept the proposal of the government of the Russian Federation to sign Protocol No. 1 to the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic on the deployment of an aviation group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic dated Aug. 26, 2015 on the transfer of additional ground and water areas," the document said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us