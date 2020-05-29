TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says may begin oil exploration under Libya deal in 3-4 months
"Within the framework of the agreement we reached with Libya we will be able to start our oil exploration operations there within three to four months," said Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.
Turkey says may begin oil exploration under Libya deal in 3-4 months
Turkey's drilling vessel Fatih sails through the Bosphorus as it leaves for the Black Sea in Istanbul, Turkey, May 29, 2020. / Reuters
May 29, 2020

Turkey may begin oil exploration in the eastern Mediterranean within three or four months under a deal it signed with Libya, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime delimitation deal last year. Turkey says it creates an exclusive economic zone from its southern coast to Libya's northeast coast, and protects rights to resources.

Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and others oppose the accord and claim its illegal, an accusation Ankara has rejected. 

The European Union also opposes the maritime deal that was signed alongside an agreement for Turkey to provide military support to the GNA, which has battled militias loyal to warlord Haftar and based in eastern Libya for more than a year.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the launch of Turkey's oil-and-gas drilling ship Fatih to the Black Sea, Donmez said Turkish Petroleum (TPAO), which had applied for an exploration permit in the eastern Mediterranean, would begin operations in areas under its license after the process was completed.

"Within the framework of the agreement we reached with Libya we will be able to start our oil exploration operations there within three to four months," Donmez said. Turkey's new Kanuni drill ship would also go to the Mediterranean later this year, he added.

Separately, Donmez said the Fatih drill ship would hold its first operation in the Black Sea on July 15, the anniversary of a 2016 failed coup attempt. Friday also marked the anniversary of Istanbul's conquest by the Ottoman Empire in 1453.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us