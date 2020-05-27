WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany to lift Covid-19 travel warnings 'in two stages'
Berlin prepares to remove global travel warnings starting first with 26 EU member states and then for other countries, Foreign Ministry officials tell TRT World.
Germany to lift Covid-19 travel warnings 'in two stages'
Travellers and airline staff walk at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 20, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus continues. / Reuters
By Yunus Paksoy
May 27, 2020

Germany is set to lift global travel warnings in two stages, starting with 26 European Union (EU) member states first and then moving onto other countries, the German Foreign Ministry said.

The German government is currently working, as a first step, "to find opportunities for a gradual and coordinated return to travel within the EU and the Schengen area," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told TRT World .

The question of travel to and from other countries would be dealt with in the second stage, the official said. 

Germany will reportedly lift travel warnings for 26 EU member states and non-EU member states like the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

At least 8,526 people have died from coronavirus in the country while the virus has infected 181,770 people so far.

Cabinet to approve guidelines 

The German cabinet is expected to formally approve the relaxed travel guidelines for other EU countries next week as Europe's largest economy slowly eases restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

However, there are mixed voices within the German government over the relaxation of global travel restrictions. 

Markus Soder, state premier of Bavaria, the hardest-hit province, voiced opposition to moving too fast in reopening tourism.  

"We have in Italy, Spain and France completely different infection numbers compared to Germany. So, I ask the federal government to think very carefully about this," he said.

Under Germany's federal system, individual states can decide which measures to enforce.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us