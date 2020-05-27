TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey kills 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Five terrorists were killed in Haftanin, Hakurk regions and five others in Asos region, Defence Ministry says.
Turkey kills 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey's defence ministry said the terrorists were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities. / AA
May 27, 2020

Turkish forces killed 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Five terrorists were killed in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.

In another operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, five more terrorists were killed in Asos region.

The ministry said they were also located through reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

The country’s counter-terror operations will continue without letup, the ministry said.

Three-decades of terror 

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us