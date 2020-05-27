WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tropical Storm Bertha hits South Carolina coast
Bertha could unleash heavy rainfall and produce life-threatening flash flooding as it makes landfall along South Carolina coast, National Hurricane Center says.
Tropical Storm Bertha hits South Carolina coast
Bertha was centered about 40 km east of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving northwest at 15 kph.
May 27, 2020

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on South Carolina's coast on Wednesday morning shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

A tropical storm warning was issued for South Carolina's coast and the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Bertha's maximum sustained winds were near 80 kph as it came ashore but it was expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland. 

The storm was centered about 40 km east of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving northwest near 15 kph.

"The good news is that it is just 30 miles offshore and is going to move inland during the next few hours, so this is not going to get any stronger," said Dennis Feltgen, a communications officer and meteorologist at the NHC.

Previous storms 

Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Arthur brought rain to North Carolina before moving out to sea. 

It was the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The last time there were two named storms before June was in 2016, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist with Colorado State University’s atmospheric science department. 

It also happened in 1887, 1908, 1951 and 2012, he said.

“Most of these early season named storms form, at least in part, from non-tropical or subtropical processes and don’t necessarily imply anything about the remainder of the season," Klotzbach said in an e-mail to The Associated Press.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us