Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, Syria in call
Over the phone, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump also talk about bilateral ties and regional developments, including Syria and Libya.
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leave the stage after family photo during the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. / Reuters
May 23, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to continue close military and political cooperation in a phone call in which Libya and Syria were discussed, the Turkish presidency said on Saturday.

The two agreed to continue pursuing stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, it added.

Turkey backs Libya's internationally recognised government which has made significant military gains in recent weeks in battles with militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Both leaders also stressed over bilateral cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

More than 338,800 people have died in 188 countries and regions since the novel coronavirus emerged in China last December.

Some 5.24 million cases have been reported across the world and over 2.07 million people have recovered to date, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

