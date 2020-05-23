TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president issues message for Muslims' Eid al-Fitr
This year, the festival must be welcomed in homes due to coronavirus outbreak, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish president issues message for Muslims' Eid al-Fitr
Turkish President Erdogan also said that the government will continue to work to cushion the adverse impacts of the coronavirus. / AA
May 23, 2020

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday issued a message ahead of Eid al-Fitr, urging public to observe the Muslim festival indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, Erdogan said humanity is going through a tough test of coronavirus crisis, however, Turkey is managing this process very well.

Although many fields, such as the economy and social life, have been severely affected by the measures implemented to fight pandemic, the normalisation process has begun.

Stressing the importance of the global effort against the outbreak, Erdogan said Turkey gave humanity lesson to the world.

"While many countries have experienced tough times during their virus combat due to their limited sources, Turkey has met its own needs and it also has helped many countries," he said.

Erdogan appreciated all public and private sector personnel, especially healthcare professionals, who, he said, "worked selflessly" during the outbreak, for their efforts.

Erdogan also added that the government will continue to work to cushion the adverse impacts of the virus.

"I hope, in the post-pandemic era where the world will reorganise politically and economically, we will uprise the power, wealth and welfare of Turkey," he said.

Lastly, Erdogan congratulated the Eid of all Muslims and Turkish people, which will be celebrated by millions of Muslims between May 24 and 26 this year.

"May Allah allow us observe the holy month of Ramadan with health, well-being and peace," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us