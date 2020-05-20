TÜRKİYE
Erdogan-led security meeting discusses regional issues
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads security meeting to discuss regional developments and Turkey's security-related issues.
Turkey's President Erdogan holds meeting in presidential office in Istanbul, on May 20, 2020. / AA
May 20, 2020

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday led a security meeting of top officials in Istanbul in which regional issues were discussed.

"Regional developments particularly Syria, Iraq and Libya were discussed in detail," a statement of Directorate of Communications said.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, National Intelligence Agency (MIT) chief Hakan Fidan, Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin attended the meeting.

Commanders of land, air and naval forces also participated in the meeting. 

SOURCE:TRT World
