Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday led a security meeting of top officials in Istanbul in which regional issues were discussed.

"Regional developments particularly Syria, Iraq and Libya were discussed in detail," a statement of Directorate of Communications said.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, National Intelligence Agency (MIT) chief Hakan Fidan, Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin attended the meeting.

Commanders of land, air and naval forces also participated in the meeting.