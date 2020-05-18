WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli settler found guilty of murder of Palestinian family
The settler faces a potential life sentence for killing a couple and their baby in a 2015 arson attack. Palestinians complain the court was sluggish in reaching a verdict, unlike the speed with which they process cases involving Palestinian suspects.
Israeli settler found guilty of murder of Palestinian family
Amiram Ben-Uliel is brought to the Central Lod District Court in Lod, Israel, for a verdict in the case of the 2015 arson attack in which a Palestinian toddler and his parents died in the Occupied West Bank village of Duma. May 18, 2020. / Reuters
May 18, 2020

An Israeli court found a Jewish settler guilty of racially motivated murder on Monday in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian couple and their baby in the occupied West Bank.

Amiram Ben-Uliel chose the Dawabsheh family home and another dwelling in Duma village on the assumption they were inhabited and, before firebombing them, spray-painted "Revenge" and "Long Live King Messiah" on their walls, Israeli prosecutors said.

The killing of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh and his parents, Saad and Riham Dawabsheh, contributed to a surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence after US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

Lod District Court's triple-conviction of Ben-Uliel, 25, carries a potential life jail sentence. He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two of arson, but was acquitted of a charge of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

A second, underage defendant in the case entered a plea deal last year in which murder charges against him were reduced to conspiracy charges.

Ben-Uliel, wearing a large white skullcap and clutching a Jewish holy book, sat slumped in the dock as the verdict was read out. He has said Israeli investigators forced him to make a false confession to the Duma attack.

Ben-Uliel's lawyer said he would appeal against Monday's verdict at Israel's Supreme Court.

The five-year-old case has underscored what Palestinians see as the sluggishness of Israeli crackdowns on Jewish militants, compared to the speedy and sometimes lethal response by state security forces to similar actions by Arabs.

Israeli officials said investigations into the Duma arson and other attacks by Jews opposed to any territorial compromises with the Palestinians were hampered by the suspects' operating in small, tight-knit cells and eluding electronic surveillance.

In a rare statement, Israel's domestic security service Shin Bet called the verdict "an important landmark in the struggle against Jewish terrorism".

Ali's brother, Ahmed, survived the attack but suffered serious burns and has been nursed by his grandfather, Hussein.

"I spent a whole year in the hospital. I don't want any other family to experience this trauma. Enough already," Hussein Dawabsheh told reporters at the court.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us