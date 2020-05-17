WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's new govt should annex West Bank settlements - Netanyahu
His power-sharing agreement with former election rival, centrist Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, opens the way for Netanyahu to proceed towards a pledged de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, land Palestinians seek for a state.
Benny Gantz, centrist Blue and White leader, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's partner in his new unity government, speaks during a swearing in ceremony of the new government, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 17, 2020. / Reuters
May 17, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the new unity government sworn in on Sunday should apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements.

"It's time to apply the Israeli law and write another glorified chapter in the history of Zionism," Netanyahu said on the issue of Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory. 

Netanyahu made the remarks as he presented his new unity government to parliament, ending more than a year of political deadlock as he prepares to go on trial in a week for alleged corruption.

Later, lawmakers in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, formally approved the three-year coalition government with 73 voting in favour and 46 against.

His power-sharing agreement with former election rival, centrist Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, opens the way for the right-wing Netanyahu to proceed towards a pledged de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, land Palestinians seek for a state.

Under his accord with Gantz, after three inconclusive elections, Netanyahu will remain prime minister for 18 months before handing over to his new partner.

Gantz, a former armed forces chief, will be Netanyahu's defence minister.

"The people wanted unity, and that is what it got," Netanyahu told parliament, citing a desire to avoid a fourth election after three inconclusive ballots since April 2019, and a national battle against the coronavirus crisis.

Israel's longest-serving leader, Netanyahu, now 70, first came to power in 1996 and has served three consecutive terms since 2009. He goes ontrial on May 24 on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, which he denies.

With a record 36 ministers, the cabinet will be the largest in Israel's history, a reflection of weeks of deal-making that bolstered Netanyahu's reputation as a political survivor.

SOURCE:Reuters
