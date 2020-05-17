WORLD
2 MIN READ
Second fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh within days
Around 20 shanties including mosques have been gutted by the fire while the blaze spread to more than one hundred tents in the country's southern district of Cox's Bazar, according to Ukhia News.
Second fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh within days
More than 670 makeshift dwellings for refugees were damaged at the same camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. / AA
May 17, 2020

A second fire in less than a week occurred Sunday in cramped Rohingya settlements in Bangladesh’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar, according to authorities.

The fire started at about 1 am (GMT1900) at the Kutupalang Rohingya refugee camp, the largest of total 34 camps.

“Around 20 shanties including mosques have been gutted by the fire while the blaze spread to more than one hundred tents,” according to Ukhia News.

No injuries were reportedly, it added, citing local fire station official Mohammad Imdadul Islam.

On-duty officer at the Cox’s Bazar District Fire Services office told Anadolu Agency that seven shanties were destroyed while others sustained damage.

“Two units of fire services rushed to the spot on information instantly and doused the fire with the help of Rohingya camp dwellers,” he said.

Rohingya resident Rahmat Karim told Anadolu Agency that more than 20 tents, including camp-based small mosques, were damaged. “Dozens of other close tents have been partly damaged,” he said.

More than 670 makeshift dwellings for refugees at the same camp were damaged Tuesday in a deadly fire.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us