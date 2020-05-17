WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 110,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen – WHO
The revelation raises serious concerns as the country already faces a major threat of Covid-19 outbreak in the backdrop of its health infrastructure which remains in shambles due to the years of war.
Over 110,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen – WHO
FILE PHOTO: A nurse attends to a boy infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 14, 2017. / Reuters Archive
May 17, 2020

There has been approximately 113,000 suspected cases of cholera in war-torn Yemen since January, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 56 cases were confirmed by laboratory research and 29 deaths were registered from cholera.

The WHO supported 138 centres in the fight against diarrhoea and 58 centres for thirst treatment, it said.

It pointed out that diarrhoea and thirst are among the most obvious symptoms of cholera.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us