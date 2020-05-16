TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Canakkale Bridge, dream of centuries, longest of its kind’ - Erdogan
“The [1915 Canakkale] bridge with the title of the longest of its kind in the world, will decorate the Strait as a symbol of our 1915 Canakkale Victory,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
'Canakkale Bridge, dream of centuries, longest of its kind’ - Erdogan
In this file photo taken on April 28, 2020 in Canakkale, Turkey, 78 percent of Canakkale 1915 Bridge towers are completed. / AA
May 16, 2020

With the construction of Canakkale 1915 Bridge, Turkey realises centuries' dream, said the Turkish president on Saturday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended via videoconference to the ceremony for the placement of the last steel block of 318-meter (1,043-feet) towers of the bridge in the country’s northwestern Canakkale province.

"The [1915 Canakkale] bridge with the title of the longest of its kind in the world, will decorate the Strait as a symbol of our 1915 Canakkale Victory," he said.

He underlined the importance of strong infrastructure and transportation, saying the country’s success in it will be the biggest advantage in the world which will be reshaped politically and economically after the coronavirus.

Turkey on Saturday completed 32 tower blocks of 1915 Canakkale Bridge, which will be put into service on March 18, 2022.

The suspension bridge will have the largest central span in the world.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us