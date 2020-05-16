WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran sentences Iranian-French academic to five years in prison – lawyer
Fariba Adelkhah is a citizen of Iran and France, but Tehran does not allow dual nationality, so the suspect was tried as an Iranian and sentenced to five years in prison on national security charges.
Iran sentences Iranian-French academic to five years in prison – lawyer
Fariba Adelkha is seen in this photo taken in an undisclosed location in 2012. / AFP
May 16, 2020

Iran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to five years in prison on national security charges on Saturday, her lawyer said.

Fariba Adelkhah was "sentenced to five years for gathering and conspiring against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic republic", Said Dehghan said.

He said his client would only be expected to serve the longer, five-year jail term and added that she intended to appeal.

Adelkhah, a specialist in Shia Islam and a research director at Sciences Po university in Paris, was arrested in June last year.

She is a citizen of Iran and France, but Tehran does not allow dual nationality.

Her trial started on March 3 with the last hearing held on April 19 at branch 15 of Tehran's Revolutionary Court.

In January, Iranian prosecutors dropped spying charges against Fariba after an hours-long hearing.

Iran had criticised French authorities for interfering in the case of Fariba, claiming it an “unjustified” and “unacceptable” move that makes the trial procedure more complicated, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Adelkhah's French colleague and partner Roland Marchal, who was detained along with her, was released in March in an apparent prisoner swap.

Marchal was freed after France released Iranian engineer Jallal Rohollahnejad, who faced extradition to the United States over accusations he violated US sanctions against Iran.

Washington has said that it "deeply regrets" the decision.

Dehghan said Marchal's release gives grounds for appeal against the charge of "gathering and conspiring against national security".

"At least two people must be involved for this charge to stand," he claimed.

Adelkhah's defence team plans to argue that her personal academic sentiment regarding the cultural dress code enforced in Iran cannot amount to "propaganda against a political system".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us