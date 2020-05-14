TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Senior PKK terrorist killed by Turkish intelligence body
PKK terrorist Galya Bekir, codenamed Berivan Sarya, was killed during cross-border operations.
Senior PKK terrorist killed by Turkish intelligence body
This image shows the corpse of the senior member of PKK terrorist organisation, Galya Bekir, codenamed Berivan Sarya, May 14, 2020. / AA
May 14, 2020

A senior member of the PKK terrorist organisation was killed in an operation carried out by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in northern Iraq.

With the MIT maintaining its operations at full speed, Galya Bekir, codenamed Berivan Sarya, was killed during cross-border operations, an official said speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said the terrorist was killed on April 15 near Mount Karakocak in northern Iraq.

It was stated that the terrorist joined the PKK in 2002 and had participated in terrorist acts in both Iraq and Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us