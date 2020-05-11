TÜRKİYE
Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine
Medical supplies include 100,000 masks, 40,000 test kits, two tonnes of hand sanitizer.
Medical aid supplies prepared by the Turkish Ministry of Defence are boarded onto a plane, Ankara, May 11, 2020. / AA
May 11, 2020

Turkey will send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help them combat coronavirus, according to the country’s official gazette on Monday.

The supplies will include 100,000 masks, 40,000 PCR test kits, two tonnes of hand sanitizer and other equipment as part of a grant agreement between Turkey and Palestine signed on April 14.

After originating in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 283,400 worldwide, with total infections numbering more than 4.13 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.42 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

