WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fifty people die in Yemen from mosquito-borne disease
Governor of Sheikh Othman district of Aden in southern Yemen is also among the dead from chikungunya fever which is a viral illness that is spread by the bites of infected mosquitoes.
Fifty people die in Yemen from mosquito-borne disease
This 2006 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. The Chikungunya virus, spread by mosquitoes such as this and the Aedes albopictus species, causes fever and agonizing joint pain that can last for months. / AP Archive
May 10, 2020

Fifty people lost their lives in Yemen's temporary capital of Aden due to the chikungunya fever, according to an anonymous government official late on Saturday.

More than 3,000 people were infected, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Anadolu Agency.

Governor of Sheikh Othman district of Aden in southern Yemen is also among the dead, said the source.

It is believed that the disease came about because of swamps caused by a flood disaster on April 21.

Eight people, including five children, died and houses were partially or completely destroyed by floods caused by heavy rains in Aden.

The Yemeni government declared the temporary capital a disaster zone.

Heavy rains and floods in Yemen since mid-April affected 150,000 people, said Jens Larke, spokesperson for UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office (OCHA) on May 1.

Chikungunya fever is a viral illness that is spread by the bites of infected mosquitoes. 

The disease typically lasts five to seven days and frequently causes severe and often incapacitating joint pain which sometimes persists for much longer periods, according to the World Health Organization.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us