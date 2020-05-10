WORLD
Remains of at least 25 people found in mass grave in Mexico
The remains of 25 unidentified dead people, as well as five bags that are presumed to also contain human remains, have been found extracted in a mass grave in western Mexico.
A man takes part in a march of activists and relatives of missing people to demand the Mexican government answers on the whereabouts of their loved ones, as part of the commemoration of Mothers’ Day in Mexico City on May 10, 2020, / AFP
May 10, 2020

The remains of at least 25 people were found buried in a mass grave outside the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, the Jalisco state prosecutor's office said Sunday.

The mass grave was found on Thursday and searchers have so far "extracted the remains of 25 unidentified dead people, as well as five bags that are presumed to also contain human remains," the agency said in a statement.

Neighbours said dogs uncovered bones in an abandoned farm, in the town of El Salto south of Guadalajara.

The remains were transferred to a local morgue for further examination.

So far this year, 115 bodies have been found in at least 10 clandestine graves in Jalisco, most of them outside Guadalajara, Mexico's second largest city.

The state has been the scene of rising violence over the past five years, linked to a powerful drug cartel, Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

