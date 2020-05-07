At least 26 refugees on a boat in the Aegean Sea were rescued on Thursday by the Turkish Coast Guard.

The boat carrying Syrian nationals, including women and children, was pushed into Turkish waters by the Greek side.

The asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of Turkey's Mugla province and transferred to the provincial immigration authority.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.