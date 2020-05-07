WORLD
At least 65 killed in flooding, landslides in Rwanda
The East African nation has seen dozens of deaths caused by torrential rains in recent weeks but Wednesday night’s downpour was the worst in months, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.
Residents wade through the waters after their home was flooded after the River Nzoia burst its banks and due to heavy rainfall and the backflow from Lake Victoria, in Budalangi within Busia County, Kenya on May 3, 2020. / Reuters
May 7, 2020

At least 65 people are dead after flooding and landslides in Rwanda, officials said on Thursday after overnight heavy rains. Nearly 100 homes were washed away.

The landslides were still occurring in the morning in Gakenke district in the mountainous northwest, resident Gilbert Mugabo told The Associated Press.

The East African nation has seen dozens of deaths caused by torrential rains in recent weeks but Wednesday night’s downpour was the worst in months, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

“We have so far counted 65 people dead from last night’s heavy rains. We urge people to leave risk areas,” the ministry tweeted.

The flooding and mudslides swept away bridges and left some roads inaccessible.

The floods have also affected the region. In Kenya, the government has recorded 194 deaths in the past few weeks.

Meteorologists in Rwanda predict that the heavier-than-usual rains will continue and warn people to relocate from risk-prone areas.

The capital, Kigali, and northern Rwanda are particularly hilly and vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.

SOURCE:AP
