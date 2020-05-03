Turkey continues on the trajectory of more recoveries from coronavirus, said the health minister on Sunday.

A total of 63,151 people have recovered from the illness so far, including 4,892 people registered on Sunday, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

"For the first time since March 11, the number of recovered patients has surpassed the current number of coronavirus patients in Turkey," Koca added.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 3,397 as Turkey registered 61 more deaths in the past 24 hours, said the health minister.

The country registered 1,670 new cases, bringing the tally to 126,045, according to Koca.

In the last 24 hours, over 24,001 additional tests have been conducted, and the total number of tests exceeded 1.13 million.

Covid-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed almost 244,000 people, with total infections over 3.46 million, while just over 1.11 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.