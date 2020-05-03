WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt says 18 suspected militants killed in Sinai firefight
Security forces found 13 automatic weapons, two explosive belts and three other explosive devices in their possession, Egypt's Interior Ministry said.
Egypt says 18 suspected militants killed in Sinai firefight
In this file photo, military forces are seen in North Sinai, Egypt, December 1, 2017. / Reuters
May 3, 2020

Egypt's interior ministry said on Sunday 18 suspected militants were killed in North Sinai in a firefight with security forces, two days after a deadly blast claimed by terror group Daesh.

"National security received intelligence about terrorist elements hiding out in a home in Bir al Abed, where they were planning to launch hostile operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Their hideout was targeted and a firefight ensued which led to the death of 18 (militants)."

Security forces found 13 automatic weapons, two explosive belts and three other explosive devices in their possession, the ministry said.

Egypt's army said on Thursday that 10 soldiers, including an officer, had been killed or wounded in an explosion targeting an armoured vehicle near Bir al Abed in North Sinai.

Militant group Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement posted on its propaganda channels.

On Friday, the Egyptian army killed two suspected militants in North Sinai province, army spokesman Tamer al Rifai said.

Security forces have been battling a long-running insurgency in the area, spearheaded by a local Daesh affiliate.

The fighting intensified after the military's 2013 ouster of the then president Mohamed Morsi.

In February 2018, security forces launched a nationwide operation against militants, focused on North Sinai.

More than 800 suspected militants have been killed in the region along with dozens of security personnel, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us