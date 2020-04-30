TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Palestine thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight Covid-19
Turkey has so far helped 57 countries to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, including the US, UK, Spain, Italy, Britain, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia.
Palestine thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight Covid-19
The medical supplies being loaded to a plane in Turkey's city of Istanbul include 40,000 diagnostic kits, 100,000 N95 mask, 40,000 suits, 100,000 gloves, 20,000 safety goggles, 2,000 litres of disinfectant, 20,000 nasal oxygen cannulas, 2,000 oxygen masks and 4 PCR equiment. / AA
April 30, 2020

Medical aid from Turkey came at a time when the government needed it the most, Palestinian Authority's deputy foreign minister said Thursday.

“This help meets the needs of Palestine in a critical period when the Palestinian budget is inadequate and the economy is negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” Ahmad ed Dijk told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey always exercises its influence for the Palestinian cause, he said, and he conveyed his gratitude on behalf of Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestine recorded 507 Covid-19 cases, including in the occupied territories, with two deaths, according to officials.

Turkey has helped 57 countries to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, including the US, UK, Spain, Italy, Britain, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 230,000 and more than 1 million recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us