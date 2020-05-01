TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president felicitates TRT on 56th anniversary
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the 56th anniversary of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) by sending messages to the chairman and CEO.
Turkish president felicitates TRT on 56th anniversary
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had a video call with families who received support from volunteer groups in provinces. April 30, 2020. / AA
May 1, 2020

Turkey’s president congratulated the chairman and CEO of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) on the company's 56th anniversary, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a congratulatory message to Ibrahim Eren and conveyed his best wishes to all workers of TRT, read a statement by the directorate.

“I congratulate the anniversary of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation that serves our nation more than a half-century with its broadcasting approach that is reliable, accurate, unbiased and meeting the expectations of people,” Erdogan said.

He said TRT is an institution in the area of public broadcasting with its responsible and principled media understanding.

"TRT greatly contributes to social development with its publications in education, culture, art and sports," said the president.

Highlighting the importance of the corporation, Erdogan said TRT has made Turkey proud with its channels and multilingual broadcasts.

“TRT continues to announce the voice of our country to the whole world. I believe that the TRT family will go to new targets much stronger in cooperation with our other public institutions and organisations under the coordination of our communication directorate,” he said.

TRT was founded on May 1,1964 as an independent public entity under the provisions of a special law, with the aim of carrying out radio and TV broadcasts on behalf of the state.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us