BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Oil prices jump as output cuts begin
Prices rally as top producers say they would turn taps lower, while there were also hopes for a pick-up in demand as economies slowly reopen amid Covid-19 pandemic.
Oil prices jump as output cuts begin
OPEC+ deal covers a cut in production of nearly 10 million barrels per day, a record level. / AP
May 1, 2020

Oil prices jumped on Friday, extending the previous session’s gains, buoyed by a lower-than-expected gain in US crude inventories and the start of output cuts in a bid to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude LCOc1 for July delivery, which started trading on Friday as the new front-month contract, was up $1.10, or 4.2 percent, at $27.58 a barrel by 0013 GMT. Brent gained 12 percent on Thursday.

US crude CLc1 for June delivery climbed $1.37, or 7.3 percent, to $20.21 a barrel, having gained 25 percent in the previous session.

"This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the US market," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

Output cuts 

US Energy Information Administration data showed crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week to 527.6 million barrels, less than the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

The other significant support factor on Friday was the official start of output cuts agreed between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers like Russia – a grouping known as OPEC+ – to counter sliding demand.

"OPEC+ quotas are due to kick in on Friday, suggesting short-term supply conditions have likely peaked," AxiCorp’s Innes said.

Covid-19 pandemic 

The OPEC+ deal covers a cut in production of nearly 10 million barrels per day (bpd), a record level.

That, nevertheless, falls well short of the roughly 30 million bpd of demand that has evaporated amid the coronavirus pandemic as much of the world’s population remains under some form of economic and social lockdown.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us