Forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar carried out a rocket attack early Wednesday on a field hospital in Libya's capital, damaging building and ambulances.

The militias attacked the hospital, located on the airport road in southern Tripoli, with at least six rockets, according to a statement by the press centre of the Government of National Accord-led (GNA) Operation Volcano of Rage.

The attack inflicted enormous damage on the hospital and ambulances.

The statement added that the militias have continuously targeted hospitals and health staff.

In a video message on Monday, Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.

Pointing to street demonstrations in areas under his control, he claimed he had "accepted the mandate of the Libyan people" to govern the country.

He said the Skhirat agreement signed in 2015 by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN is "a thing of the past."

Libya's UN-recognised government accused warlord Haftar of attempting yet another coup after he claimed to have a "mandate" from the people to govern the country.

"It's a farce and the latest in a long series of coups d'etat," the GNA, which is based in the capital Tripoli, said in a statement.

Haftar not inclined to dialogue – Turkey

On Wednesday, Turkey's foreign ministry said warlord Haftar doesn't want Libya's crisis resolved through a political dialogue.

"Haftar once again revealed that he does not want the crisis in Libya to be resolved via political dialogue, that he does not support international efforts in this direction, including the outcome of the Berlin Conference, and aims to establish a military dictatorship in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

It said Haftar "deepened the humanitarian situation further" with his attacks in Libya for over a year now.

It said the warlord blocked oil production, water supply, and even "prevented the supply of medical supplies needed by the Libyan people" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Divided country

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Haftar's self-proclaimed LNA, which is based in the east, launched an offensive to take Tripoli last April which led to chaos and bloodshed but stalled on the outskirts of the city.