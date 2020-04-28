TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
First Covid-19 recovery from plasma therapy confirmed in Turkey
Doctors at Turgut Ozal Medical Centre collected plasma from donors who have recovered from the novel coronavirus and used it to treat a patient who was severely unwell with the disease.
First Covid-19 recovery from plasma therapy confirmed in Turkey
Inonu University started treatment with the immune plasma method against the Covid-19. [File photo] / AA
April 28, 2020

A 56-year-old male who had contracted the novel coronavirus has recovered from the disease after being treated by immune plasma therapy that utilises plasma collected from patients who previously recovered from Covid-19, says the rector of Turkey's  Inonu University.

The novel coronavirus patient showed some positive progress within the first 72 hours of plasma therapy, says Ahmet Kizilay adding that the man was unplugged from the machine within 10 days.

"We sent plasma to many centres related to plasma therapy. The results are positive," Kizilay said.

Plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients can be transfused to patients who are struggling to produce their own antibodies against the virus.

"I highly suggest our recovered patients to become plasma donors," the rector added.

Plasma was used as an effective treatment during the 2002 to 2004 Sars outbreak.

Blood is taken from one arm and circulated through a machine that separates out the plasma, and then returned to the donor.

The process usually takes about 45 minutes and provides two units of plasma per donation, which can also be frozen and stored ahead for any future need. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us