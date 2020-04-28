WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN: Prolonged coronavirus lockdown means greater violence towards women
Predictions modelled by a UN body urges governments around the world to prioritise the needs of women and girls as part of their response to the global health pandemic.
UN: Prolonged coronavirus lockdown means greater violence towards women
A group of women paste the word "violence" onto a street wall, part of a protest to draw attention to domestic violence, Paris, France, October 2019. / AP
April 28, 2020

Every three months there could be an additional 15 million women facing gender-based violence, the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) has warned in a report published on Tuesday 28 April.

As the world enters its fourth month of lockdown and with little end in sight, the UN is seeking to shine a spotlight on the “enormous scale of the impact Covid-19 is having on women” as medical facilities around the world are pushed to the brink.

“These projections show how catastrophic the impact of Covid-19 could be on women and girls as millions more will be at risk of violence in the home, unintended pregnancies, child marriages and more as the pandemic rages on,” said Alanna Armitage, Director of the UNFPA Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia speaking from Istanbul.

“That’s why women and girls must be at the centre of measures to respond to the crisis,” Armitage added speaking to TRT World.

The report highlighted that with the focus of the world on the coronavirus, strides made towards women’s health and rights may be reversed.

“Maternal healthcare services and access to contraceptives are not optional - these are essential services that must be maintained. And victims and potential victims of domestic violence must be able to access life-saving care and support even during a lockdown” said Armitage.

The UNFPA report warns that 47 million women in 114 low and middle-income countries may lose access to contraceptives resulting in more than 7 million unintended pregnancies. 

Governments, therefore, may need to prepare their health services for increased demand in maternal healthcare. 

A man-made crisis

Data has been mounting that in countries across the developed world there has been a spike in reported violence towards women.

In France, one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, there has been a reported 30 percent increase in domestic violence cases.

Under a draconian lockdown since mid-March, France has seen almost 170,000 reported coronavirus infections and more than 23,000 confirmed deaths.

Similarly in the UK, there has been a dramatic surge in reported cases of domestic violence with 100 arrests each day for such offences.

Amnesty International has warned the UK government in a statement: “With every day that passes, more and more women are falling victim to this horrific crime.”

There is likely to be a similar pattern of abuse in all countries that have engaged in some level of lockdown with governments around the world being urged to take action and include women’s health and security as part of their fight against the coronavirus.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us