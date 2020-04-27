WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes as hundreds protest in Lebanon over ailing economy
The country faces its worst economic crisis in recent history, now compounded by a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19, with its currency losing more than half of its value and prices soaring.
Clashes as hundreds protest in Lebanon over ailing economy
A Lebanese demonstrator gestures to a Lebanese soldier, during a protest against the collapsing Lebanese pound currency and the price hikes, in Zouk, north of Beirut, Lebanon April 27, 2020. / Reuters
April 27, 2020

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli late Monday over a deteriorating economy, triggering clashes with security forces despite a coronavirus lockdown, an AFP correspondent said.

Men, women and children had marched through the streets, chanting "revolution, revolution".

They tried to reach the house of a parliamentarian but were pushed back by the army, sparking clashes, the correspondent said.

Some protesters threw stones, and the army shot into the air to try to disperse the crowd in the area of Al Nour Square.

The National News Agency said the facade of a bank was smashed.

The army said fire had been set to several bank branches, and a molotov cocktail tossed at a military vehicle.

In a statement after midnight, it called on "peaceful protesters" to evacuate the streets.

The Red Cross said it had transported three people to hospital, and treated others at the scene.

Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, now compounded by a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than half of its value, and prices have soared.

This is the case across the country, but Tripoli has been especially hard hit because more than half of its population had already been living at or below the poverty line.

When mass protests erupted across Lebanon in October against perceived official graft and mismanagement, Tripoli fast became known as the "bride" of the street movement.

In the southern city of Sidon, protesters threw stones and fire crackers at the central bank headquarters late Monday, the NNA said.

Earlier in the day, protesters attempted to block roads elsewhere in the country.

On April 17, hundreds demonstrated in Tripoli to mark six months since the start of the protests, which had petered out in recent months as a new government attempts to tackle the economy.

Late Saturday, assailants lobbed an explosive device at a bank in Sidon.

The attack came a day after Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Lebanese bank deposits had plunged $5.7 billion in the first two months of the year, despite curbs on withdrawals and a ban on transfers abroad.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us