UK PM Johnson back in office after Covid-19 convalescence – report
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to 10 Downing Street, Sky News reports, after spending some three weeks to recover from coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks the NHS in a video message on Easter Sunday, in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, April 12, 2020. / Reuters
April 26, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Sky News reported, after spending a week in the hospital with Covid-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on Johnson's whereabouts. 

The government had previously announced he would be back at work on Monday. 

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for him in his absence, said Johnson was "raring to go". 

Johnson, 55, will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious virus, as well as a rising death toll.

Lowest daily rise 

As of Sunday, 413 more people had died after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospital, taking the death toll to 20,732.

The figure is the lowest daily rise of fatalities reported by the UK since March 31.

Johnson was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London suffering from Covid-19 symptoms on April 5, and spent April 6-9 in intensive care.

