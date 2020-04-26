TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey rescues three Greek sailors stranded in Djibouti
The evacuation was carried out upon an official request from the Greek authorities.
A Turkish Airlines Airbus A321 neo plane lands at the city's new Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2019. / Reuters
April 26, 2020

Three Greek sailors stranded in Djibouti were evacuated on Saturday with the help of Turkey's Djibouti embassy on a Turkish Airlines (THY) flight.

Anadolu Agency, citing diplomatic sources, reported that three Greek sailors, aged 68, 71 and 77 thanked the Turkish government and the embassy.

The evacuation was carried out upon an official request from the Greek authorities.

The evacuated sailors were reportedly brought to the Ipsala border gate in northwestern Turkey's Edirne in a private vehicle belonging to the Greek Embassy in Ankara after they disembarked from the plane in Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
