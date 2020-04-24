TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan sends letter to Armenian patriarch, offers condolences
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorates Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives in harsh conditions of World War I, in a letter to patriarch Sahak Mashalian.
Erdogan sends letter to Armenian patriarch, offers condolences
President Erdogan says Turkey would never allow anybody in the country to be "treated differently because of their belief and identity." / AA
April 24, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday sent a letter to the head of Turkey's Armenian patriarchate, assuring equal treatment regardless of belief and identity in the country.

In a letter to patriarch Sahak Mashalian, Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorated Ottoman Armenians who died during World War I, conveying his condolences to their descendants.

"On this occasion, I wish God's mercy to all Ottoman citizens who lost their lives in this painful period," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would never allow anybody in the country to be "treated differently because of their belief and identity."

Underlining that Turkey sought to establish a future of "unity, prosperity, and peace," Erdogan said that the solidarity in Turkey was strengthening during "these difficult days" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

"With these thoughts, I once again commemorate the Ottoman Armenians that we lost in World War I with respect and mercy," he concluded.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us