TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's support to economy over Covid-19 reaches nearly $29B
Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says the total value of the support has reached 200 billion lira ($28.7 billion), as coronavirus lockdown endures and death toll rises to 2,600.
Turkey's support to economy over Covid-19 reaches nearly $29B
Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says a total of $3.2 billion has been set aside to meet the basic needs of some four million citizens. / AA
April 25, 2020

The Turkish government's steps to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic have reached a value of 200 billion lira ($28.7 billion), Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Saturday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initially announced a 100 billion lira ($14.3 billion) package to support the economy on March 18, postponing debt payments and reducing tax burdens in some sectors. 

Since then, Ankara has gradually widened such measures.

Turkey's confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased by 3,122 on Friday with the death toll rising to 2,600.

With the pandemic forcing businesses to furlough, the government has also stepped in to top up income or pay daily stipends, while small businesses are being given access to fresh loans.

"The total value of the steps we have taken so far has reached 200 billion lira ($28.7 billion)," Albayrak said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Support to traders, poor citizens 

Among the measures, financing amount to 107.4 billion lira ($15.3 billion) has been provided to some 120,000 companies to support them during the outbreak, he said. 

An additional 16.8 billion lira ($2.4 billion) has been provided in support to traders.

Also, 1,000 lira ($143.34) in financial support has been paid to each of 4.4 million families, with a total of 22.3 billion lira ($3.2 billion) set aside to meet the basic needs of some four million citizens, Albayrak said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us