TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey targets return to normal toward end of May – Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey aims to achieve maximum observance of Covid-19 measures during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and a transition to normal life after Eid al Fitr holiday.
Turkey targets return to normal toward end of May – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends AK Party Central Executive Committee meeting on coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic measures via video conference in Istanbul, Turkey on April 21, 2020. / AA
April 21, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the end of Ramadan in late May, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Cases of the Covid-19 disease have risen to 95,591 in Turkey with the death toll at 2,259. In turn Ankara has adopted increasingly tight measures to curb the spread.

"This pandemic has become the biggest crisis since the Second World War in terms of its economic consequences," Erdogan was cited as saying at a video conference meeting of the governing AK Party.

President Erdogan also said: “Turkey, for the first time since the Second World War, has gained an opportunity to take part in the centre of a restructuring process at the global level.”

"We aim to achieve maximum observance of measures during the month of Ramadan and, God willing, a transition to normal life for our country after the holiday (at the end of Ramadan)," he said.

As part of efforts to tighten those measures, Erdogan said on Monday a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from Thursday after similar stay-at-home orders were enforced over the last two weekends.

Thursday is a national holiday in Turkey, while Friday marks the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Turkish authorities said grocery shops will remain open until 2 pm (1100 GMT) on Thursday and Friday for people to make essential purchases. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us