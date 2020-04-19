WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria
Gunmen, some with AK 47 guns, attacked three villages in the state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, police say.
'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria
Nigerian authorities had earlier in April this year, deployed special forces in the country's northwest to combat kidnappers and bandits. / Reuters Archive
April 19, 2020

Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, local police said.

"Armed bandits", some of whom wielded AK 47 guns, carried out the attacks, Katsina police said in a statement on Sunday.

Gunmen, some with AK 47 guns, carried out the attacks in three local government authorities in the state in the early hours of Saturday between 12:30 am (2330 GMT) and around 3 am, the statement said.

"There were reports of organised and simultaneous attacks in villages in Danmusa, Dutsenma and Safana by groups of armed bandits," it said of some of the attacks.

"Detachments of Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Airforce, Civil Defence and DSS (Department of State Services) have been drafted to the area," it added. 

Major headache for Nigeria

Hundreds of people have been killed in the last year by criminal gangs carrying out robberies and kidnappings in northwest Nigeria.

Such attacks have added to security challenges in Africa's most populous country, which is already struggling to contain insurgencies in the northeast and communal violence over grazing rights in central states.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us