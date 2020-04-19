WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nine killed in Indonesia mining accident
The accident happened Saturday in South Solok in West Sumatra province when a group of 12 people were digging for gold at an abandoned mine.
Nine killed in Indonesia mining accident
FILE: Rescuers carry the body of a victim of a collapsed mine on a stretcher in Bolaang Mongondow, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. / AP
April 19, 2020

Nine people were killed by a landslide at an illegal gold mine in Sumatra, an Indonesian official said Sunday.

The accident happened Saturday in South Solok in West Sumatra province when a group of 12 people were digging for gold at an abandoned mine.

The area has several abandoned mines from the colonial era.

"Eight men and one woman went in to dig and were buried by a landslide. We evacuated their bodies early this morning," district spokesman Firdaus Firman told AFP.

Three people keeping watch reported the accident to local officials when the group failed to emerge from the mine.

The victims were local farmers digging the gold without proper equipment or protective gear.

The location and the rainy weather also hampered rescue efforts.

"All victims are accounted for and there's no more missing," Firman said, adding that police and the local disaster agency are investigating.

Illegal and unlicensed mines are prevalent across mineral-rich Indonesia and the scene of frequent accidents.

In early 2019 at least 16 people were buried alive when a mine collapsed in the Bolaang Mongondow region of North Sulawesi, where five miners were killed a few months earlier in a similar accident.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us