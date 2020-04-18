WORLD
3 MIN READ
Portugal mulls beach restrictions, face masks for lockdown exit
Portugal PM Antonio Costa said he hopes to relax restrictions on schools, stores, restaurants and cultural spaces from May onwards but such a plan would require new rules to keep people safe.
Portugal mulls beach restrictions, face masks for lockdown exit
A few people walk on a street nearly empty of traffic in downtown Lisbon, April 10, 2020. / AP
April 18, 2020

Portugal may make face mask use compulsory on public transport and impose beach restrictions during the summer months as part of a plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview in Saturday's Expresso newspaper, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said he hopes to relax restrictions on schools, stores, restaurants and cultural spaces from May onwards but such a plan would require new rules to keep people safe.

Portugal declared a state of emergency to halt the spread of coronavirus on March 18 and on Thursday extended it until May 2. Until then most non-essential businesses will remain shut, and restrictions on movement and gatherings will remain in place.

Costa said the plan, which is likely to be announced on April 30, could limit the number of people visiting beaches across the country which are usually crowded during summer.

"This virus doesn't hibernate in the summer," Costa said. "Mass gatherings cannot happen. Municipalities will have to take necessary measures so that we can go to the beach without overcrowding."

The country has so far report ed 19,685 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 687 deaths, well below neighbouring Spain.

Costa also said the use of masks could be made compulsory in schools, all of which have been closed since mid-March.

He said it was not yet clear when events, such as music festivals, would be allowed to take place but that cinemas might be able to re-open sooner under new restrictions to reduce risk of contagion.

Portuguese football league matches might be able to go ahead but behind closed doors or only allowing season ticket holders to attend matches.

On Thursday, Costa said small neighbourhood shops, hairdressers and childcare centres were likely to be among the first to re-open in May.

The virus outbreak looks certain to push Portugal's tourism-heavy economy into recession. The International Monetary Fund expects the country's gross domestic product to contract by 8 percent this year. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us