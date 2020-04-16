A federal government aid programme meant to help millions of Americans who are out of work will see Donald Trump’s name printed on the cheque.

With less than eight months to go before the November presidential elections, Trump wants to put his stamp on the aid in a bid to gain some political currency.

As early as March there were reports that Trump’s signature would appear on cheques. The move, while unusual, would be entirely in keeping with Trump’s style of self-publicity.

Shortly after Trump signed a historic $2 trillion financial aid package to stimulate the US economy according to the Washington Post work begun to place Trump’s name on it.

Trump has defended the highly partisan political move by saying: "I don't know too much about that...I don't understand how my signature got on the relief check. I'm sure people are very happy to get a big fat beautiful check with my name on it.”

Trump’s move according to reports could delay a much-needed handout as millions of Americans struggle with unemployment.

Online, the move was described as a “narcissistic” delay with millions of Americans out of work and in a precarious financial situation.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives and one of Trump’s most hardline detractors blasted Trump for the move describing it as “shameful”.

“Delaying direct payments to vulnerable families just to print his name on the check (sic) is another shameful example of President Trump’s catastrophic failure to treat this crisis with the urgency it demands," Pelosi added.

The coronavirus pandemic has cost some 16 million Americans to lose their jobs, in the past month alone.

According to the US Treasury Department, more than 80 million Americans will receive a one-off payment of up $1,200, and some of those will receive a cheque which will have "President Donald J Trump" printed on it.

The move has been described as aimed at helping Trump in the upcoming November presidential elections but the up-shoot for the incumbent will entirely depend on how quickly the US can recover from the pandemic.

Trump’s initial response to the crises has been viewed as insufficient and online some are suggesting that if Trump wants his signature on the cheque his “name should appear on the death certificates as the cause of death”.

Critics of the president from the Democratic Party have lambasted him.

"You are getting your money late because the President thinks it is more important that his name be on the cheque than that you are able to pay your bills on time," tweeted Democatic Senator Brian Schatz.

A former official from the Internal Revenue Service, the US tax collecting body, speaking to the Washington Post said the move was “unprecedented” adding: “Taxes are supposed to be nonpolitical, and it’s that simple.”

Online critics used the opportunity to mock Trump’s many failed business initiatives suggesting that a cheque with his name on it could be declined by banks.

The human devastation that the pandemic has caused the US has been significant.

With more than 650,000 confirmed cases and almost 30,000 deaths, the US is the hardest-hit country to date.

The economic fallout from the virus is yet to fully materialise and in an election year could have political ramifications.

Trump has made no secret that he wants the US economy to re-open however the decision could risk lives with the pandemic not yet brought under control.

Scientists have said that without a vaccine or effective treatment a one-off shutdown may be insufficient and restrictions could continue for the foreseeable future.