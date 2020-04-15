WORLD
More than two dozen killed in DRC militia attacks
Officials say assailants of the armed group CODECO killed 22 civilians in the village of Koli and in the second attack, two soldiers, a civilian and five members of the ADF militia were killed in Beni.
In this photo taken October 5, 2018, Congolese Soldiers patrol an area in which civilians were killed by Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Beni, Eastern Congo. / AP
April 15, 2020

More than two dozen people have been killed in two separate attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said Wednesday.

"Assailants from CODECO (Coalition of Congolese Democrats) attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civilians," said Adel Alingi, head of the Djugu administrative region in Ituri province, referring to an armed group targeting the Hema ethnic community.

The raid took place overnight Saturday-Sunday.

"All (of the dead) were from the Hema community," Alingi told AFP, adding that the motive for the attack remained unclear.

"The people of the village have fled for their lives," he said.

In the second attack on Tuesday, two soldiers, a civilian and five members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia were killed in Beni, in neighbouring North Kivu province, the army's regional spokesman, Anthony Mualushayi, told AFP.

CODECO – whose official name is Cooperative for the Development of Congo – is an armed political-religious sect in Ituri drawn from the Lendu ethnic group.

The conflict between the Lendu, mainly farmers, and the Hema, herders and traders, has a long history in the gold- and oil-rich province.

Tens of thousands were killed between 1999 and 2003. According to the UN, most victims were targeted because they were Hema.

The conflict has reignited in recent years.

More than 700 people have been killed in Ituri since late 2017, a UN report said in January, adding that some of deaths might constitute a "crime against humanity."

The ADF began as a rebel group in Uganda that opposed President Yoweri Museveni.

It then fell back to North Kivu, DRC's border province with Uganda, during the Congo Wars of the 1990s.

Since October 2014, the group has been accused of killing more than 1,000 civilians.

Hundreds died in bloodletting that began last October, in apparent reprisal for an army offensive against the ADF.

The army has claimed a string of successes, saying it has "destroyed all the ADF strongholds" in the forest and jungle around Beni, and killed five of six known rebel leaders.

SOURCE:AFP
