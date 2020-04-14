TÜRKİYE
Saudi Arabia blocks access to Turkish news portals
International press associations have condemned the decision and said violations against journalists and press organisations should not be used as a tool for political pressure.
Access to Anadolu Agency, TRT Arabic inaccessible in Kingdom. / AA
April 14, 2020

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have blocked access to Turkish news websites, including Anadolu Agency and public broadcaster TRT.

Social media activists said the move is a violation of freedom of press and expression.

Khashoggi murder

While the crimes committed by Saudi Arabia against the press and journalists are quite serious, the most brutal of these was the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Riyadh offered various conflicting narratives to explain his disappearance before acknowledging he was murdered in the diplomatic building.

Khashoggi's body has never been recovered.

