TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK
Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic including, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy, and Spain, Israel and Palestine among others.
Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK
Crucial supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff are delivered from Turkey into a Royal Air Force base for distribution around the country, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Carterton, Britain, April 10, 2020. / AA Archive
April 12, 2020

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying second patch of medical supplies departed on Sunday for the UK in a bid to help the country tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's instructions, the second patch of medical aid that will be used to fight the Covid-19 virus have been sent to the UK today," the Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. 

So far it has sent aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy and Spain, among others.

Turkey to help Israel, Palestine

Turkey will also send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help them battle coronavirus, the country's presidential spokesman said on Sunday.

"There was a demand for medical aid from Israel, and it will be completed within days. We will simultaneously send medical supplies to Palestine," Ibrahim Kalin told CNN Turk.

Kalin said Armenia's medicine demand was also approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and it was currently in process by the Health Ministry.

Nearly two million cases

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 190 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 110,000 people and infected over 1.78 million, while almost 410,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us