At least five villagers were killed in a YPG/YPG attack in Diyarbakir, Turkey, the local governorship said.

Roadside explosives planted by the terror group exploded as a vehicle carried forest workers in the rural town of Gulec in Kulp district, the Diyarbakir Governor's Office said in a statement.

Security forces have launched an operation to find and capture the perpetrators of the attack.

In the wake of the attack, several gendarmerie and medical teams were sent to the region.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.