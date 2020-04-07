British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to an intensive care unit with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders on Monday.

Here are some of the global figures who wished the British leader a quick recovery:

US

President Donald Trump said he wanted to "send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson."

"We're very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery," Trump told a press conference.

"We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors and we'll see what is going to take place. But they are ready to go."

EU

The European Union's top officials all sent public messages wishing Johnson a "full recovery".

"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

European Council President Charles Michel expressed a similar sentiment, tweeting: "Get well soon, Boris."

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who is recovering in quarantine after also testing positive, tweeted that "my thoughts are with you and your family."

The best wishes from the European Union's top officials underlined the setting aside of political tussling after Johnson took Britain out of the bloc in January.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron gave his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time".

"I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," tweeted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had earlier told BFMTV: "I know his strength, I am convinced he will draw from his resources, which are great, the capacity to overcome this ordeal. It's also symbolic of the seriousness of this crisis, which affects everyone."

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "My solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. These are difficult days for our countries, but it is through strength and unity that we can win this battle."

Italy

Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio tweeted in English that "the Italian people is with the UK in these difficult times. We are one for each other. Get well soon Boris Johnson!"

WHO

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight, and sending my and WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus."

"I know the NHS and its dedicated health workers will be looking after you," he tweeted.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife tested positive last month, wished Johnson a full and speedy recovery. "My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon," he tweeted.

The Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "on behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish Boris Johnson, his family and the British people lots of strength during this difficult time."

"I hope to be able to speak to him soon in good health," Rutte tweeted.

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said his thoughts are with his friend. "Lots of strength, Boris, and get well soon!" he tweeted.

Poland

President Andrzej Duda tweeted: "My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family at this testing time. I wish him a full and swift recovery."

Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman tweeted: "I wish you strength and endurance in your fight with the disease to overcome it and win over it."