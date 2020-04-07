WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks on Thursday
According to diplomats, the UN Security Council will hold its first meeting over the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday.
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Syria at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, February 28, 2020. / Reuters
April 7, 2020

The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday.

Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralysed the council, including between China and US, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Meeting confirmed for Thursday," one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity. It was to be held behind closed doors at 1900 GMT.

It's not yet clear what form the meeting will take, or what could be accomplished: will the member nations show unity in the fact of a global crisis and a willingness to cooperate, or proceed with a settling of scores?

Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against Covid-19, the first text to come out of the world body since the outbreak began.

Russia has tried to oppose the text, but only four other countries backed its parallel draft.

US has long demanded that any meeting or text specify that the virus first emerged in China, to Beijing's consternation.

Diplomats said Monday that opposition to holding a council meeting was coming from the Chinese and the Russians.

Moscow and Beijing say they only believe the council should consider the pandemic when they are talking about a country experiencing conflict, the diplomats said.

Several sources also said France was hesitating about the need for talks.

Paris has been trying since last week to get the council's five permanent members, Britain, China, France, Russia and the US, to sit down for a videoconference to settle their differences.

Sources said it would prefer that call take place before any full gathering of the council's 15 member nations.

The nine countries that requested the meeting are Germany, which spearheaded the effort, Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Indonesia, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

The final non-permanent member, South Africa, did not support the move, saying the council's remit was peace and security, not health and economic issues.

For those nine countries, it's "really irresponsible to block" a council meeting and to "paralyse" the institution since the start of the crisis, a diplomat from one of them said.

SOURCE:AFP
