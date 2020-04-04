WORLD
3 MIN READ
Knifeman kills two in locked down southern France
The attack took place at 0900GMT in a commercial street in Romans-sur-Isere, officials say, adding alleged attacker was arrested.
Knifeman kills two in locked down southern France
French Police officers wearing protective suits stand in a street in the centre of Romans-sur-Isere, on April 4, 2020, after a man attacked several people with a knife. / AFP
April 4, 2020

A man wielding a knife attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon on Saturday, killing two people and wounding others, prosecutors said.

The alleged attacker was arrested by police nearby. Prosecutors did not identify him. 

They said he had no documents but claimed to be Sudanese and to have been born in 1987.

Probe on

Prosecutors said that other people were also wounded but couldn’t confirm French media reports that there were seven other casualties, of whom one is in critical condition.

They also did not confirm reports that the man had shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is great) as he carried out the attack.

The office said it is evaluating whether the attack was motivated by terrorism, but that it has not launched any formal proceedings to treat it as such.

Like the rest of France, the town's residents are on coronavirus-linked lockdown. 

The victims were carrying out their weekend food shopping on the street that has bakeries and grocers, the office said. Two-metre distancing is being encouraged as in the rest of the country.

Number of knife attacks 

Media reported that the attacker first went into a tobacco shop and stabbed the tobacconist and two customers, before attacking several other people in the vicinity of that shop and a nearby bakery.

There have been a number of knife attacks in France in recent months. 

In January, French police shot and injured a man in Metz who was waving a knife and shouting "Allahu akbar".

Two days earlier, another man was shot dead by police after he stabbed one person fatally and wounded two others in a Paris suburb.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us