100 Taliban militants to be released from Afghan jails
The prisoner swap is part of confidence-building measures crucial for the success of the peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban to end nearly two decades of war.
Afghans watch a live TV broadcast at a restaurant during an agreement-signing ceremony between the US and the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan on February 29, 2020. / Reuters Archive
April 2, 2020

The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners from jails on Thursday, said a senior security official, adding that in exchange, the Taliban would release 20 Afghan security members.

The release of 100 Taliban militants is the first step towards a subsequent exchange of 6,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government and the insurgent group.

The Taliban were not immediately available for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
