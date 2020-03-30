WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump says guidelines to slow coronavirus spread may get tougher
More than a million Americans had been tested for coronavirus and urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures through April to prevent the virus from spreading.
Trump says guidelines to slow coronavirus spread may get tougher
US President Donald Trump opens a box containing a 5-minute test for Covid-19 in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington, US. / AP
March 30, 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may toughen up current guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,000 Americans.

“The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit,” he told reporters in remarks at the White House.

Trump had earlier addressed the nation saying more than a million Americans had been tested for coronavirus and urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures through April to prevent the virus from spreading.

"Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He referred to the testing number as a milestone.

Trump said the United States had begun to acquire personal protective equipment from overseas.

"We're getting it from all over the world and we're also sending things that we don't need to other parts," he said.

Trump said he had just spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and that the United State would be sending Italy about $100 million worth of medical supplies that are not needed in the United States.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us