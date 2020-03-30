WORLD
Mercedes F1 team to produce breathing aids to help coronavirus patients
Seven UK-based Formula One teams are pooling their research and development resources to assist the Government in combating the coronavirus crisis in a joint-effort dubbed Project Pitlane.
March 30, 2020

A breathing aid that should help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care has reportedly been developed by a group including University College London researchers and the Mercedes Formula One team.

University College engineers, medical clinicians, and technicians from Mercedes hope to distribute the machine through NHS hospitals pending successful trials this week, the BBC has reported.

The device is a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure or CPAP machine, which delivers oxygen to the lungs without the need for a ventilator and patient sedation.

The BBC says the device has gained regulatory approval an d says Mercedes is confident that, provided the apparatus performs well in trials, it could produce up to 1,000 of them a day for distribution throughout hospitals.

The device has reportedly been designed within a week by modifying and improving an existing model.

Seven UK-based Formula One teams are pooling their research and development resources to assist the Government in combating the coronavirus crisis in a joint-effort dubbed Project Pitlane.

The main thrust of the campaign surrounds the manufacturing of ventilators or ventilator parts that are crucial to providing relief to people suffering from Covid-19.

SOURCE:AP
